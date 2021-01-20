Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

HTLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 2,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,325. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

