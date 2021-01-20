J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Earnings History for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit