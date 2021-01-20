J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

