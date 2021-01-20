Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

