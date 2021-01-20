Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Announces Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.
NASDAQ MKGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,843. Monaker Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50.
Monaker Group Company Profile
