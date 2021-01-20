Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Announces Earnings Results

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

NASDAQ MKGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,843. Monaker Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

