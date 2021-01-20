Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $84.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $586.34. 30,375,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.77.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.