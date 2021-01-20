Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

NCBS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,022. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $563,628.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,018.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

