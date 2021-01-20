Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 663,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,412. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

