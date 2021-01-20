PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The firm has a market cap of $609.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

