Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.