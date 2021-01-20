State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Get State Street alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.