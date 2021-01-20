State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit