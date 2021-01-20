The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 9,721,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,719,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

