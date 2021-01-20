The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.61 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $290.47. 4,768,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

