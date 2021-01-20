United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

UCBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.