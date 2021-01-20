Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 100,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

