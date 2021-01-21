Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AA stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 557,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

