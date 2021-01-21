ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $21.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.74. 1,204,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.74 and its 200-day moving average is $409.79. The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.25.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

