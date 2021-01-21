BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

