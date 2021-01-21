BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

