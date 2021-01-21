Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 315,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.