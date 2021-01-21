Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. 13,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

