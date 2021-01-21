Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 4,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,397. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

