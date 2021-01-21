Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 4,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,397. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
