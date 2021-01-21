Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 304,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,352. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

