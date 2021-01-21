Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 4,055,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,229. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

