First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 20,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

