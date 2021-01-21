Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 10,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

