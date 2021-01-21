Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,857. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.