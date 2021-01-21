Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Earnings History for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit