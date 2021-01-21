Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

