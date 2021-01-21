Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.