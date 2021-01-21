Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 145,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

