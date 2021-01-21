Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

