Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

MS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

