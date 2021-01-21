Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger acquired 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 and sold 7,596 shares worth $132,450. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

