P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%.

Shares of PTSI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.97. 19,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $332.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

