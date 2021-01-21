PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 88,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

