Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of PLXS traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 3,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

