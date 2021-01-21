Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. 58,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last 90 days.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.