Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

STL traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,409. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Several brokerages have commented on STL. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

