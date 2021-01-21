The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,933. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

