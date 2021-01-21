U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE USB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 790,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

