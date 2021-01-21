U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 948,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

