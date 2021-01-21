Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

UMPQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 35,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,109. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.