United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 31,994,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $87.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

