UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.00. 3,468,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.16. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.