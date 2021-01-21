Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

WTFC stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,919. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $69.88.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

