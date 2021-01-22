Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

BKR stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.17. 7,015,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

