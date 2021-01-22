Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

OZK stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

