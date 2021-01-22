Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

