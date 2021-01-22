Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,949. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Earnings History for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit