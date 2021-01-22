Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,949. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.81.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.