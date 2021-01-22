Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

Shares of IDXG opened at $4.19 on Friday. Interpace Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

