Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.
Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 1,281,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.
