Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 1,281,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

